Governor Wolf Announces Expansion of Nationally Recognized Food Processing and Farming Company in Southeast PA, Bringing Nearly 90 New Jobs to Region

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that long-standing, family-owned Clemens Food Group, a vertically-integrated pork processor headquartered in Montgomery County, will expand its operations in Hatfield by building a new facility to support increased smoked meats and cooked sausage production.

“Clemens Food Group is a family-owned business that has been a staple in its community for over a century—founded in Hatfield, built on hard work, and committed to offering quality foods from responsible farming practices,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is thrilled to support a longstanding Pennsylvania business like Clemens in its continued growth, bringing nearly 90 new food manufacturing industry career opportunities to the community.”

Clemens Food Group received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $215,400 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. The company has committed to investing more than $228 million into the project, retaining 2,634 current positions and creating 87 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“We are proud to be able to expand our operations in our home state of Pennsylvania,” said Brad Clemens, president of Clemens Food Group. “We wouldn’t have been able to do so without the support of the DCED, our vendor partners and most importantly, our talented team members.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled for this Clemens expansion and the jobs this project brings to the region,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “This is a great example of how agricultural processors impact not only the food on our tables and in our stores, but our workforce in Pennsylvania and how important it is that we grow together to strengthen our resiliency as we continue to cultivate a better and stronger tomorrow in the commonwealth.”

In addition to providing jobs to the community, Clemens has been providing philanthropic support to the charitable food network for many years by donating meat to several Feeding America food banks. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clemens partnered with Feeding Pennsylvania, the PA Pork Producers and the PA Pork Strategic Investment Program to provide more than $100,000 of pork products to food banks around the commonwealth and participated in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes program.

“Feeding Pennsylvania is extremely grateful for our relationship with Clemens Food Group,” said Jane Clements-Smith, executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “Last spring, the charitable food network struggled to find enough food to meet the rapid increase in need and Clemens stepped up to the plate with truckloads of pork to support our efforts. It is our mission to provide as much healthy and nutritious food as possible to the families we serve, and we are fortunate to have Clemens as a strong partner to provide access to lean protein.”

Clemens Food Group was founded in Hatfield, Pennsylvania and is a sixth-generation, family-owned business committed to conducting business that’s good for its customers, respectful to its employees, compassionate toward animals, and kind to the planet. With a network of more than 25 farms throughout Indiana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Clemens Food Group continues to grow in hog farming, food production, and transportation.

“Clemens Food Group is a shining example of how good corporate values make good business sense,” said state Sen. Maria Collett (D-Bucks/Montgomery). “I’m glad that Governor Wolf and his administration see what we in Montgomery County see and have invested in this expansion that will bring more jobs to the region and the commonwealth and more high-quality pork products to tables across the nation and beyond.”

“When a local business expands within their own community, it represents a company invested in purpose, advocacy and community building,” said state Rep. Steve Malagari (D-Montgomery). “I’m excited to support Clemens as they expand in Hatfield. With more than 2,000 local employees, Clemens continues to impress, in terms of growth and community investment. In these uncertain times, Clemens Food Group continues to support the economic stability of their community.”

