N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to hold conference call Feb. 10  

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a virtual meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities and reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2020 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may join in on the call at conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 436-515-12, followed by the # key.

North Carolina Sentinel Landscape is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.