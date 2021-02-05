Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,248 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Support Pennsylvania Businesses, Help Renters Stay in Their Homes

Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 109.

Senate Bill 109 allocates $145 million that Gov. Wolf made available to help support businesses suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic,” Gov Wolf said. “But the pandemic has been hard on businesses, and they need and deserve our support.

“That’s why I made this funding available back in December, and I applaud the General Assembly for sending this bill to my desk. We need to get this money into the hands of the Pennsylvania business owners who need it as fast as possible.”

The Wolf Administration authorized a transfer of $145 million in funds from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to the General Fund so that the money could be appropriated by the state legislature to aid businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 109 also appropriates desperately needed funding for rental and utility assistance to Pennsylvania residents to keep them in their homes. Every day that these federal relief dollars remain idle does a disservice to Pennsylvania residents and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Support Pennsylvania Businesses, Help Renters Stay in Their Homes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.