Hoyer Statement ahead of House Passage of the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today ahead of House passage of H.R. 447, the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021:

“I was proud today to bring the National Apprenticeship Act to the Floor for a vote again. We passed this legislation in November, but unfortunately the Republican Senate Majority failed to take it up before the end of the 116th Congress. Now, with a new Democratic Senate Majority, I am hopeful that this important legislation will receive the consideration it is due, and I am confident that, if sent to the President desk, it will be signed into law. That’s because President Biden and House Democrats share the view that expanding apprenticeship programs ought to be part of our effort to build back better from this economic crisis and help more Americans access the training needed for successful careers in industries with high demand for workers with the requisite training.

“This bill would update programs created under the original National Apprenticeship Act for the twenty-first century, promoting greater diversity in apprenticeships and boosting women’s participation, which right now is only at 10%. It would permanently authorize the Labor Department’s Office of Apprenticeship and charge it with building new partnerships among labor unions, educational institutions, and industry to launch new apprenticeship tracks from classrooms and training centers into full-time jobs. Furthermore, it would codify standards for registered apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeship programs, and youth apprenticeships so that they meet common high benchmarks. This legislation also invests more than $3 billion over the next five years to create nearly a million additional apprenticeship opportunities through the National Apprenticeship System, where apprentices earn an average of $15 an hour during their program through registered apprenticeships. This will not only provide a great benefit to our economy; it will also have a positive effect on our deficits, with $10.6 billion saved through increased tax revenues and lower spending on public-assistance programs and unemployment insurance.

“The National Apprenticeship Act fits neatly within the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead since 2010. That plan has three core components: education and skills training, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. Apprenticeships are a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to education and skills training, and I thank Chairman Scott and Members of the Education and Labor Committee for their work on this bill last year and their support in bringing it to the Floor as one of the first pieces of legislation considered by the House in the 117th Congress. I also want to thank former Rep. Susan Davis, who championed this legislation during her time in Congress. This legislation will help us provide opportunities to the millions of workers and their families who are out of a job due to COVID-19 and looking to reset their careers in order to reach for greater economic security. I urge the Senate to join us in passing this legislation, and I hope we can see it signed into law by the President soon.”