Governor Newsom Statement on Deaths of Two Members of the Los Angeles Police Department 2.4.21

Published: Feb 04, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related deaths of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Philip Sudario and Sergeant Patricia Guillen:

“Jennifer and I were devastated to learn two more dedicated public servants had their lives cut short by this virus. Their deaths are a painful reminder of the risk first responders face daily. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Sudario and Sergeant Guillen as they cope with these tragic losses.”

Officer Sudario, 53, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on January 25, 2021. He was a 25-year veteran patrol officer for the Department, assigned to the Southeast Division. He is survived by his wife, Jonalyn; sons, Joshua and Jacob; and daughter, Phylicia.

Sergeant Guillen, 59, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on January 28, 2021. She was a 22-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the 77th Division. Sergeant Guillen is survived by her parents, Alonso and Maria.

In honor of Officer Sudario and Sergeant Guillen, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

