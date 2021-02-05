Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,241 in the last 365 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference at 8:00 am (eastern time).

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

This press release and related presentations may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “seek,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “hopes,” “plans,” “goals,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “predict,” “continue,” “strategy,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar terms and phrases. In this press release and related presentations, the statements relating to reducing unnecessary or unproductive costs, our ability to react to changing market conditions, operational improvements, progress toward our goals, and future capital expenditures are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Actual events may differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying such statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation, those specified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and updated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak as of their respective dates.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.
                
Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer        
Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer
319-626-3600

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.