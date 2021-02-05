Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Sara Bernard and Angela Johnson to the Board of Dentistry

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sara Bernard and Angela Johnson to the Board of Dentistry.

Sara Bernard

Bernard, of Windemere, is a partner and real estate attorney at Holland & Knight. Previously, she was a partner at Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel. Bernard has served as executive director and chair of the University of Central Florida Alumni Association and was recently recognized by the Orlando Business Journal with the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Award. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her juris doctor from the University of Miami.

Angela Johnson

Johnson, of DeLand, is a Registered Dental Hygienist at Heartland Dental. She has been involved in clinical dentistry for over thirty-eight years and as a clinical hygiene mentor for three years. Johnson is a member of the Women’s Club of Victoria Gardens and the Volusia County Hygiene Study Club. Johnson earned her associate degree in Dental Hygiene at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

