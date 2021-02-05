COVID-19 Positive Cases at the Sitter & Barfoot and Virginia Veterans Care Centers   »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is currently monitoring six active COVID-19 cases (four residents, two staff) at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) in Richmond and 8 active cases (four residents, four staff) at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke. The COVID-19 positive residents are isolated from other residents, while the employees are at home in self-isolation and under the care of their personal health care provider (PHCP). Residents, family members, and staff have been notified of the positive cases.

Forty three residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away since October 4th, 2020: 11 at SBVCC and 32 at VVCC.

The health, care, and safety of residents, staff and families is VDVS’s top priority, and we have put a number of measures in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our facilities and treat any resident who becomes infected. These measures include:

Vaccine Administration

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to residents and staff at VVCC and SBVCC on January 6, 2021. The second dose was administered on January 27, 2021.

Following published guidelines, regular contact with experts, and on-site reviews

The care centers are following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guidelines about how to protect and care for residents and staff, including infection control procedures and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);

Care center operating policies and procedures are reviewed regularly and updated according to the latest VDH, CDC, CMS, and VA guidelines;

Both care centers have frequent contact with their local VDH and VA Medical Center representatives regarding PPE use, infection control, and resident care. In-person reviews have continued to help ensure the health and safety of care center residents and staff.

Frequent testing

Both facilities are using point-of-care (POC) antigen testing devices to quickly test residents and staff who are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected of COVID-19 exposure;

SBVCC and VVCC are currently conducting tests two times per week. Minimum frequency of testing is based on local-area positivity rates.

PPE use

At a minimum, all staff who enter a resident’s room wear surgical or KN-95 masks;

If a resident’s condition warrants additional PPE, staff wear N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, goggles, and face shields per VDH and CDC protocols;

Regular training is conducted on proper wear of PPE. N95 “fit testing” is also done regularly.

Screening/health checks

Residents are screened three times a day (temperature and vitals). Any resident with an elevated temperature or showing other potential signs of COVID-19 exposure is immediately isolated and a COVID-19 POC test is performed;

All persons entering the care centers are screened (temperature taken) and asked about potential COVID-19 exposure and if they have experienced any symptoms in the past 24 hours. Persons with an elevated temperature, potential exposure, or symptoms compatible with COVID-19 are denied entry;

Staff who are sick or exhibiting symptoms compatible with COVID-19 are directed to stay home and contact their personal health care provider.

Closed to visitors

The care centers are closed to all visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Exceptions are made for family members to visit a resident in an end-of-life stage, with prior coordination.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services operates the Sitter & Barfoot and Virginia Veterans Care Centers. As of February 5, 2021 SBVCC provides care for 150 residents; 335 staff members care for them. VVCC provides care for 132 residents; 305 staff members care for them.

Questions may be directed to VDVS Communications Director Tina Parlett-Calhoun at: tina.parlett-calhoun@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-371-0441.