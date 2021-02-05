Tampa’s Design & Construction Innovations Celebrates Being Selected by the NFL to be a Prime Contractor for SuperBowl LV

Contracting firm DC Innovations are proud to be part of the world-class event as they make sure the stadium and park meet the NFL’s high expectations.

TAMBA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, February 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superbowl season is an epic time for avid and casual football fans alike. This year’s game and surrounding events are even more important to many after all of the challenges 2020 has presented. Raymond James Stadium will host the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the highly anticipated Super Bowl LV. In exciting news, local Tampa Bay company Design & Construction Innovations have been picked by the NFL to take care of all of the prime contracting at the stadium making necessary improvements. DCI is also responsible for developing the Superbowl lifestyle experience at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, as well as the Projection Tower Placement over Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa. The enthusiasm surrounding the whole project is massive.“It’s a great honor to be part of this historic event,” commented Roberto Saez from DCI. “We are passionate about construction, passionate about Tampa, and we love the NFL, so this is a great fit for us. We plan on exceeding even the highest expectations.”Much of the details regarding the work DCI are doing is top secret until after the Superbowl so as not to ruin any surprises for the sport’s devoted fans who will attend as well as the millions who will enjoy the game on television worldwide.DCI is a full-service general contractor well known for their quality work in Florida, as well as internationally. They offer both commercial and residential renovations, new constructions, and much more. They are certified by the Office of Supplier Diversity, the American Institute of Architects, and the Green Building Council.For more information be sure to visit https://www.dcinnovations.net ###