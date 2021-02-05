FEMA Seeking Student Applicants for National Youth Preparedness Council

Do you know a teen who has a passion for preparedness? The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC). Since 2012, FEMA has brought youth from across the Nation together to serve on the YPC. Each year, teens apply to the YPC for an opportunity to join FEMA in encouraging emergency preparedness. YPC members are selected for two-year terms. Applicants should be between 8th grade and 11th grade.

As part of the YPC, members can build leadership skills and represent their schools and communities. They also share their perspectives, feedback, and opinions with FEMA. The YPC gives youth the chance to meet peers from across the country and work on projects with the fellow members, such as preparedness fairs for their communities, building emergency preparedness newsletters, and training programs for school aged kids. A virtual summit in July gives members a chance to meet each other and hear from FEMA experts.

This opportunity is open to youth in grades 8-11. The application period is open to teens in grades 8-11 until March 7, 2021. Learn more on Ready Kids and apply here!

If applicants are unsuccessful in their bid for National YPC this year, they can join the Region 1 New England YPC. In Region 1. the program also has a robust YPC program with members representing communities across New England. They have members working on building emergency response data applications, facilitating disaster recovery scenarios, instructing school aged kids on preparedness and readiness, and creating readiness and recovery graphic novels for school aged kids. This year we are very excited about a new YPC Leadership Program that we are offering to our members. The Leadership Program will consist of a series of trainings and workshops that highlight professional development skills and relevant emergency preparedness and disaster recovery issues.

For further information reach out to Jed Fiato (jedidiah.fiato@associates.fema.dhs.gov ) or Arlene Magoon (Arlene.Magoon@fema.dhs.gov ).