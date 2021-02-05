Chambless Johnston Speaks Out on How Passion Leads to Success
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chambless Johnston recently shared insights on how passion leads to success in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global.
Dr. Chambless Johnston is the CEO and founder of East Tennessee Recovery. With 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician, he is a leader in the outpatient addiction industry.
In the interview, Dr. Johnston explained that when it comes to his industry, he loves to watch patients transform their lives physically, mentally, and spiritually by overcoming their addictions. He enjoys being a witness to their dedication to become better mothers, fathers, grandsons, and grandmothers for their families.
He further shared that his patients are what motivates him.
“The patients are my heroes. They have been through so much in life. I am so proud of them and continue to fight the stigma against addiction,” said Chambless Johnston.
Dr. Johnston also explained that while obtaining a life-work balance is difficult, it is important. He said that he likes to treat every day like a Friday and that during his workday he may be in a suit, but in his free time he is giving his children life lessons and likes to travel the world with his wife, Emmalea Johnston, who is a nurse practitioner.
He also highlighted traits that he believes any successful leader should possess.
“I think to be a successful leader you have to have a vision, integrity, humility, focused planning, positive attitude, and definitely a lot of courage. I believe I have those,” he said.
“I think my greatest strength is I’m not scared to fail. We learn from our failures.”
For more information, visit https://chamblessjohnston.com/.
About Chambless Johnston
Dr. Chambless Johnston has 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician and is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and obtained his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten. He then completed his rotations in New York and Los Angeles. He completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University and its affiliated hospitals. Dr. Johnston worked as the medical director of the Clinch Valley hospitalist program and as a hospitalist in local hospitals before opening his first OBOT in 2012. As a leader in the outpatient addiction industry, East Tennessee Recovery is now one of the largest OBOTs in the state of Tennessee.
