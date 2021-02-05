CIO Leadership: Top Technology Executives Discuss Opportunities to Help the Business Drive Innovation and Reinvent Go-to-Market Strategies in the Upcoming HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit

Bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey to share the criticality of the Speed of Trust for CIOs and technology executives today

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.



Topics to be discussed at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include innovative approaches to growing revenues and profits, new technologies that can enable competitive differentiation, along with what’s needed to cultivate a connected culture of inclusion.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

“We’re currently experiencing huge undercurrents of change in technology and that’s only going to increase as the industry grows,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit really speaks to that growth and the leadership skills and other capabilities that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other business technology executives bring to bear in helping the enterprise stay ahead of the competition.”

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Otavio Friere , Co-Founder and CTO, SafeGuard Cyber

, Co-Founder and CTO, SafeGuard Cyber Alex Gay , Head of Adobe Document Cloud Marketing, Adobe

, Head of Adobe Document Cloud Marketing, Adobe Kostas Georgakopoulos , CISO, Procter & Gamble

, CISO, Procter & Gamble Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Nadir Izrael , Co-Founder and CTO, Armis

, Co-Founder and CTO, Armis Chris Jacquet , Information Security Expert, Hitachi

, Information Security Expert, Hitachi Prakash Kota , CIO, Autodesk

, CIO, Autodesk Maria Latushkin , Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health

, Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Frank Price , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company Chris Van Wesep, Sr. Director Product Marketing, Apptio



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9 will include Adobe, Apptio, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11. Topics to be discussed at this event will include designing corporate architecture to support a need for speed, creating a more diverse and inclusive culture, and protecting the enterprise from escalating global threats. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit - Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit - Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Bipin Jayaraj , CIO, Make-A-Wish

, CIO, Make-A-Wish Pete Kim , CISO, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

, CISO, Raytheon Missiles & Defense Mike Manrod , CISO, Grand Canyon Education

, CISO, Grand Canyon Education Jeff McKibben , Vice President and CIO (Acting), ON Semiconductor

, Vice President and CIO (Acting), ON Semiconductor Margaret Mitchell , CIO, Resonea, Inc.

, CIO, Resonea, Inc. Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc. Steve Phillips , CIO, Alorica

, CIO, Alorica Chris Richardson , Deputy CIO - IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities, Arizona State University

, Deputy CIO - IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities, Arizona State University Tim Roemer , CISO, State of Arizona

, CISO, State of Arizona Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Caren Shiozaki , EVP & CIO, Thornburg Mortgage

, EVP & CIO, Thornburg Mortgage J.R. Tietsort , CISO, Darktrace

, CISO, Darktrace Jennifer Wesson Greenman , Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Christine Whitney Sanchez, Chief Culture Officer, Arizona State University

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11 will include Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SIM Arizona, Slack, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, Tanium and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include unique insights from women in technology leadership positions on driving innovation and moving the enterprise forward, recommendations for CISOs facing an ongoing stream of cybersecurity challenges, and ways in which hot technologies can assist companies in redefining their competitive strategy. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates Firas Daoud , Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox

, Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox David J. Elges , Chief Information Officer, The City of Boston

, Chief Information Officer, The City of Boston Cindy Finkelman , Chief Information Officer, FactSet Research Systems

, Chief Information Officer, FactSet Research Systems Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Anjana Harve , Senior Vice President & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, Senior Vice President & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Eric Lindgren , SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons

, SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Ryan Pugatch , Vice President, Strategic Technology, Hachette Book Group

, Vice President, Strategic Technology, Hachette Book Group Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23 will include Aryaka, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, and Tanium.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar on February 24 - Building Forward With Confidence featuring Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO & Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council at Zoom. This hour-long webinar will focus on how companies can learn from the pandemic and create a strategy for the future that is adjusted for the new ways employees and customers have modified their work styles and product consumption.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3240f0f-6d08-4456-b1e8-ebaa0d7db23a