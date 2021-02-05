Professional Claims Bureau, Inc. Joins Meduit to Expand Market Share and Services as One of the Nation’s Largest Healthcare Revenue Cycle Solutions Companies

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the top five healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the country, announced today that Professional Claims Bureau, Inc. (PCB) has joined forces with Meduit. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined broad and complementary revenue cycle management (RCM) capabilities to fuel strategic growth in the healthcare sector.



PCB was established in 1964 in Mineola, New York as a family-operated company for its nearly 60 years dedicated to helping area hospitals and physician practices realize increased revenue while cutting unnecessary cost.

“PCB has a long history of working with hospitals and physician practices to achieve excellence by improving cashflow, lowering expenses and increasing operational efficiency,” said Ken Marcus, President and CEO. “Joining Meduit will allow our team to provide even more support to our clients from the beginning of the patient account all the way through to completion.”

"As PCB has continued to grow into one of leading healthcare revenue cycle management vendors in our market, our goal has always been to provide our clients with a one stop shop for end-to-end revenue cycle solutions,” said Leigh Marcus, Executive Vice President. “We have long sought a partner with the technological capabilities and scale of Meduit to further assist our clients in addressing all their revenue cycle needs."

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial, operational and clinical health of hospitals and large physician practices by delivering expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. In addition to its proven healthcare-focused RCM solutions, Meduit is also widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation solutions for healthcare RCM.

“PCB is known for its integrity, ethics and treating patients respectfully and professionally, which is a perfect match for Meduit’s approach to healthcare RCM,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “PCB will strengthen Meduit’s position as a respected national center of excellence in revenue cycle solutions and innovations, driving financial health to our combined clients across the country.”

For more information, visit: https://hub.meduitrcm.com/pcb

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 46 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.