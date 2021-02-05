CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. – Have You Invested In Cellcom Israel Ltd. And Suffered Significant Losses? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims On Behalf of Cellcom Israel Investors

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (“Cellcom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEL) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 31, 2021, Cellcom announced that Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd., “. . . [Cellcom’s] cellular sharing network partner, . . . sent . . . an annulment notice of the sharing agreement, alleging that the Company has materially breached the sharing agreement by acquiring Golan Telecom's share capital and termination of Golan's MNO license.”

On this news, Cellcom’s stock price dropped $0.23 per share, closing at $3.83 per share on February 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, CELLCOM SECURITIES AND SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

