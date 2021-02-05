DealerOps Announces the Release of It's Latest Technology, FuelOps, a Digital Fuel Management System
So many of our partner companies have trouble with their antiquated fuel management systems”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading car dealership solutions firm DealerOps has announced a major upgrade to their newest product, the FuelOps Fuel Management Platform. The Platform will allow car dealers, fleet managers, manufacturers, and others to programmatically measure and manage their fuel usage.
The tool is intended to automate the process of issuing and reconciling vouchers for vehicle inventories, something that is often painstakingly done via handwritten vouchers and individual data entry. By creating an easy-to-use application for applying for, granting, and reviewing fuel voucher requests and spend, FuelOps cuts down on waste and shrinkage. With FuelOps, create a ticket, print a voucher, and reconcile transactions all within the Platform. The Platform’s reconciliation feature highlights any discrepancies between fuel costs allocated and fuel costs actually spent for all fuel vouchers. Users can quickly dismiss or highlight any unforeseen discrepancies via data-driven alerts to give better insights into their fuel spend.
“So many of our partner companies have trouble with their antiquated fuel management systems. Instead of store personnel issuing vouchers that the accounting department doesn’t know about, we’ve built a product that allows everyone to see what has been issued and to clarify proper allocation of costs at the month’s end,” said DealerOps CEO Jason Miller. “We’re thrilled with the product and cannot wait to roll it out to our partners. They asked, and we are delivering.”
FuelOps is scheduled for release by the end of quarter one of 2021. It is the latest product in the DealerOps Suite, which includes Cloud, Reporting and Analytics, and TitleOps. Together, these tools allow dealership groups to warehouse data, streamline reporting, manage operations, and reclaim their time thanks to up-to-the minute information.
About DealerOps®
DealerOps is the most comprehensive automotive business Intelligence and dealership reporting solution on the market. We provide managers with the analytical and comparative data to make better and more informative business decisions. Integrated with all major DMS systems, DealerOps gets you to the root of opportunities within operations by allowing you to drill deep from high level dashboards right down into the underlying transactions, within seconds.
In addition to our operational platforms, we provide business analytics, KPI measurements, business intelligence, data mining, client specific application development, forensic accounting services, and IT management services for automotive groups.
