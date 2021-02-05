Jeffrey McElhaugh Featured in Leading Entrepreneurship Blog, Blogtrepeneur.com
Jeffrey McElhaugh, has been highlighted in a recent blog post that discusses the importance of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for every business.FEASTERVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey McElhaugh’s recent feature in Blogtrepeneur.com is merited based on his long history of industry experience and an ever-growing roster of satisfied clientele. Blogtrepeneur.com is a reputable platform focused on providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the latest business news and advice to help them get their companies off the ground.
As a marketing executive, Jeffrey McElhaugh is responsible for planning, developing, and implementing digital marketing strategies for some of the most elite brands. When he isn’t working, he creates useful content for his Medium blog to help business-minded individuals successfully market their products and services.
The objective of Blogtrepeneur.com is inherently similar to Jeffrey McElhaugh’s mission. On his Medium blog, he writes, “My goal is to help people get a better understanding of how to promote one’s business with all of the digital influences that exist today!”
Over the years, Jeffrey McElhaugh has made continuous learning a top priority. By regularly acquiring new certifications, he remains knowledgeable in all areas of marketing, such as online advertising and social media trends. Moreover, his thorough knowledge of SEO allows him to improve his customers’ visibility on the web and noticeably increase sales.
In his article with Blogtrepeneur.com, Jeffrey McElhaugh notes, “SEO is more than getting clicks.” For SEO to be considered effective, the business must appear in relevant searches and connect qualified customers to the firm’s goods and services.
In general, employing complex digital marketing strategies is easier said than done. Fortunately, he makes SEO easy to understand by breaking it down into sections: a description of what SEO is, user experience, and creating a long-term strategy.
Whether you are a business enthusiast, novice businessperson, or experienced entrepreneur, Jeffrey McElhaugh provides thoughtful advice to individuals of varying skill levels.
If you are interested in learning more about Search Engine Optimization and how it can help your business, read Jeffrey McElhaugh’s full feature here.
About Jeffrey McElhaugh
Motivated by his father's career in advertising, Jeffrey McElhaugh chose to pursue a career in marketing. While he was in college, McElhaugh got in touch with a recruitment service that helped him land a position at Yellow Book. Yellow Book is a marketing firm that provides digital and print advertising solutions to a myriad of clients. At the time, digital marketing was just relatively new and gaining traction from companies across multiple industries. During McElhaugh's time at Yellow Book, his high performance did not go unnoticed by his superiors.
Today, he is a successful Digital Marketing Sales Executive at a prominent IT Consulting firm in the United States. Jeffrey McElhaugh’s consulting services are highly sought-after, given his reputation for explosive revenue generation and focus on the client experience. He takes pride in developing creative solutions for his customers and seeing the positive results from his hard work.
