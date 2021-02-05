AiDash launches eBook on 'Vegetation Management Best Practices 2021'

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegetation management has been an arduous task for power utilities for several decades now. Despite their best efforts, vegetation-related power outages, costs and inefficiencies have increased drastically, impacting reliability and customer experience negatively. How can utilities fight this challenge and ace their vegetation management game?

To help utilities better manage vegetation around their T&D lines, improve reliability and reduce costs, AiDash — a San Francisco Bay Area-based AI-first SaaS company — today launched an eBook on “Vegetation Management Best Practices 2021”. This eBook aims at educating vegetation management stakeholders about the importance of using novel and state-of-the-art technologies that have proved to make this process more efficient and cost-effective.

The eBook is like an action plan for readers that need to move away from traditional and manual methods of performing vegetation management. It also compares ineffective and outdated technologies that are still being used by utilities against today's new-age AI and satellite-powered technologies that can seamlessly transform this activity.

In addition to existing practices, the eBook also talks about using the right technology to prepare for disasters better, enabling them to make informed decisions. It highlights the need to put risk analysis and business continuity planning in conjunction with an overall efficiency of carrying out operations and maintenance activities all-year-round using satellite analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more.

Want to know more? Download a copy of the eBook now. If you would like more information on AiDash’s products, please reach out via email at info@aidash.com.

