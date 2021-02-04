Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1200 Block of 22nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:33 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a cane and struck the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 32 year-old Maleek Geeter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.