Arrests Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) and Unarmed Carjacking Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) and Unarmed Carjacking offenses that occurred on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.

Sixth District:

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 12:56 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 4500 block of Brooks Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victims, took the victims’ property, and then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-015-553

Fourth District:

Unarmed Carjacking : At approximately 1:46 pm, the suspects approached the victim who was seated in his vehicle, in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The suspects then demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-015-557

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: At approximately 10:32 pm, the suspects were observed driving a vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday, February 1, 2021, from the 1300 block of Locust Road, Northwest. The suspects were then apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-015-633

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

