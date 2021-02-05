Virginia law firm launches new business assistance after state issues new COVID-19 standards
A Northern Virginia law firm has announced new COVID-19 solutions to help businesses comply with new business requirements issued by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
General Counsel, P.C. launched its first business compliance assistance program after Northam released interim standards in August. Those standards were updated and made permanent on January 27, 2021. Businesses are required to immediately comply or face fines from $13,277.00 per day or $132,764.00 for willful and repeat violations.
“Virginia businesses face exorbitant fines and/or thousands of dollars in legal compliance fees in light of these new standards,” said General Counsel, P.C. founder Merritt Green. “Our goal is to provide this paperwork to all Virginia businesses for $250 to $500. Hundreds of businesses have already benefited from this service, and we look forward to helping thousands more to keep their businesses safe and open.”
Virginia’s permanent standards made a number of changes to the standards which were issued in 2020. The final standards include, but are not limited to:
• Reporting standards when staff test positive for the coronavirus.
• Return to work requirements for staff who test positive for COVID-19.
• Disallowing face shields as qualifying face coverings.
• Enhanced ventilation controls for companies in three risk categories.
• Risk exposure standards.
• Staff disclosure standards.
• Enforced social distancing.
• Sanitation and disinfection standards.
General Counsel’s paperwork solutions allow businesses to enter critical information into a simple, easy-to-use form, and to receive the paperwork they need to comply with the new standards. “Our team is proud to provide this unique service to the hundreds of thousands of Virginia businesses which can’t afford to pay lawyer fees or government fines,” said Green. “Businesses have faced enough challenges in the last year; our compliance assistance program removes a significant headache as our state continues to reopen.”
General Counsel, P.C. is a full-service Northern Virginia law firm providing comprehensive legal services for businesses ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar organizations. Its coronavirus business assistance paperwork program may be accessed on its website.
