‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 3 Irreconcilable Differences
Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 3 Irreconcilable Differences from the 'Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE' trilogy on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and YouTube.
— 'Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE'
In Chapter 3 we discover disparate evidence that reveals the prelude to the horror into which C.W. has been thrust: two crude grave markers; a beaded vest; an overturned cauldron still warm to the touch; the yawning face of an old woman buried alive; and… a Saint Christopher medallion? An Amazonian crime scene, where we are left to wonder whether this is the site of a ceremony or a murder. Maybe, both.
What has attracted so much attention from television producers, is BINGE’s storytelling structure. BINGE reads like a video game, where the character’s first assignments are to accept an identity… make sense of a strange new world… and to collect armor to be used in future battles. In this way, BINGE’s storytelling appeals to the same generation that has set viewership records in similarly told stories, such as Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian.
Mahne said “Sure, while all of the extraordinary images and experiences in BINGE are actual, the novel has the benefit of being organized into a linear and sensible whole. In real time, medicines like Ayahuasca and Yagé produce insights that appear to us as fragments of consciousness. Putting these pieces together can sometimes feel like you’re trying to build a house in a hurricane. I tell anyone who determines to work with these medicines, that only half of the work we do is in ceremony. The other half is the work we do together afterward, to interpret and understand the insights that the medicines have revealed and to integrate them into our lives on a daily basis.”
Whatever the case, Chapter 3 Irreconcilable Differences captures that hauntingly still moment in any life, where one realizes that there is no option except to feel the fear and do it anyway. As for C.W., our hero, he is forced to contend with one very complex question: “How could it be that I had been both murdered AND honored in my death?”
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
Chapter 3 Irreconcilable Differences