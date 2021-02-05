Oldest Full Service Dental Marketing Agency Hosts Leader In Healthcare Cyber-Security
After meeting with its president, and receiving a demonstration of its HIPAA-compliant suite of services, Bobrow “..knew we had to spread the word.” Bobrow's firm improves outcomes for dental patients”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a recent consultation with one of his Health Partners (clients), AIM Dental Marketing President Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow was introduced to a firm called Identillect. After meeting with its president and CEO, and receiving a demonstration of their HIPAA-compliant suite of email communication services, “…I knew we had to spread the word.” Says Bobrow, whose firm is committed to improving outcomes for dental patients nationwide and across the globe.
One way the company helps private practice dentists achieve their practice growth goals is via the Practice Perfection© PACE-approved continuing dental education platform. Bobrow is its founder, and has been hosting the profession’s top thought leaders since 2013. “Any dental practice who values the integrity of their patient data will not want to miss this opportunity to learn from one of the true luminaries of cyber-security and its vital importance for private practice dentists and DSOs.” Concludes Bobrow.
AIM Dental Marketing assists dental practices throughout North America to increase their patient base while maximizing retention. They have served the dental profession since 1989. Their approach and philosophy have delivered consistent growth for dental practices. They support their health partner’s vision by offering proven, cost-effective tactics for growing their professional collaboration network and connecting with prospective patients. This commitment is manifest in their desire to advance the cyber-security health of the practices they serve.
Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, “We're proud to be the security communication partner with AIM Dental Marketing, their impressive market penetration, as well as impeccable reputation, makes them the perfect conduit for disseminating our value proposition.”
HIPAA Journal recently reported a 25% year-over-year increase in healthcare data breaches. 2020 saw more than 29 million healthcare records compromised.” The dental profession is seeing a significant increase as well, and cyber-security protection is, therefore, more important than ever.
The Feb. 18th, 2021 educational session is PACE-Approved for 1.5 hours of continuing education credit, and will serve as a “cyber-security road map” for current, and prospective, Dental Health Partners.
Bobrow, lectures extensively himself and brings a wealth of knowledge and motivation to the collaboration. Together, Bobrow and Sexton hope to make a significant and positive impact on the dental profession.
For more information, or to receive a free demonstration and trial, contact Todd Sexton, Chief Executive Officer at (949) 468-7878 or Todd.Sexton@Identillect.com
To register for the 2-18-21 Event without obligation click here or visit:
https://practiceperfection.com/webcasts/2021/AIM-webcast-February.html
