BALLAST BOOKS EXPANDS INTO THE CHILDREN’S BOOKS MARKET, HIRING JENNIFER GINN AS ACQUISITIONS EDITOR FOR ITS NEW IMPRINT
Ballast Books founder and CEO Andy Symonds announced the addition of Jennifer Ginn as Children's Books Acquisitions Editor. Ginn signs on to grow Ballast Book's business as they expand into the children's books market.
“Jennifer joins Ballast at a pivotal time in our growth plan,” said Symonds. “I have also had my sights set on the children’s book market and the continued success of our non-fiction titles has positioned us perfectly to enter this ever-popular market."
Ginn arrives with first-hand experience as a children’s book author and marketer and is eager and able to lend her knowledge to aspiring authors. She also worked for more than 15 years in the communications field as a writer and in public relations and marketing -- expertise that she will also share with Ballast Books authors.
“I am thrilled to join Ballast Books at such an exciting time in its growth cycle and I look forward to helping Ballast further establish itself as the go-to resource for authors looking for the best way to reach their audiences,” said Ginn.
Other titles published by Ballast Books include: Deliberate Discomfort, Bellwether Blues: A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul, A Beautiful Tragedy, Leading from Within: Pushing and Pulling the Natural Leader Inside All of Us and soon to be released The Man in the Arena.
