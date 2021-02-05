Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Partners With Canada’s Own SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #1 ranked Canadian (12th on ATP) Denis Shapovalov will team up with SpiderTech, a NUCAP Technologies company that developed the Pre-Cut kinesiology tape on which the Canadian relies, both on and off the court.
According to Shapovalov, SpiderTech’s kinesiology tape provides pain relief and rehabilitative properties.
“I use SpiderTech to relieve muscle tightness, manage pain control and provide structural support – on and off the court,” said the 21-year-old tennis pro who was named the Association of Tennis Pros (ATP) Newcomer of the Year in 2017. “The tape also helps me boost my recovery from the aches and pains earned in practice and in matches and injury rehab.”
The first time Shapovalov used the SpiderTech tape was in a 2016 tournament. The then 17-year-old applied the Upper-Knee Spider during his first Rogers Cup appearance.
“I’ve used the SpiderTech tape ever since, and it works,” he said. “When I feel a need, I apply the tape.”
Each application is a unique, custom fit, but the tape products Shapovalov uses are the same over-the-counter products offered to the public, which is available in i-strips, rolls, and pre-cut specifically designed for each body part.
SpiderTech, which also produces innovative products like myScarTape and Strapless Masks, has been alongside as Shapovalov moved up the charts, reaching several milestones during 2020:
- #1 ranked Canadian (12 ATP)
- First Canadian to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open
Other notable career achievements include:
- Ended 2019 as the youngest player in ATP Top 20 rankings
- October 2017 became the youngest top 50 player since Rafael Nadal in 2004
- May 2018 passed Milos Raonic to become the number one Canadian player
About SpiderTech
Toronto-based SpiderTech is the maker of SpiderTech kinesiology tape, myScarTape and strapless & anti-fog face masks. SpiderTech offers a comprehensive line of ready to apply pre-cut kinesiology tape engineered to mimic the thickness, weight and elasticity of human skin. Used by medical professionals, top Olympic professional athletes, weekend warriors, and others suffering from pain, SpiderTech pre-cut elastic therapeutic tape is easy-to-use, drug-free and water-resistant.
SpiderTech is a part of the NUCAP family which also includes NRS Brakes and GripMetal.
For more information on SpiderTech and to order, visit www.spidertech.com.
About NUCAP
NUCAP is a global innovation company headquartered in Toronto. Since 1994, NUCAP has been a leader in brake safety, having developed braking solutions with the world’s top brands in more than 90 countries. NUCAP revolutionized the brake pad market by developing and introducing NRS Galvanized Brake pads. The game changing brake pads are built with the award-winning technology where the awarding judges cited “NRS is a compelling example of an innovative solution to an unsatisfactory but accepted process in the automotive industry”. Today NRS technology is used to build the longest lasting and safest brake pads in the world. To learn more visit www.nrsbrakes.com. NUCAP has also pioneered technologies that include its GripMetal and SpiderTech with applications in a wide variety of industries and products. Today, NUCAP continues to develop new products and technologies that are changing the future.
