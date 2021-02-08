Observe Medical ASA is Strengthening Their Presence in Norway
Observe Medical ASA – Strengthened presence in Norway through collaborations with Yallow Life Science AS and Norway Health TechOSLO, NORWAY, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oslo February 4, 2021 – Observe Medical ASA (OSE: OBSERV), announces strengthened presence in Norway through a partnership agreement with the Norwegian medtech agency Yallow Life Science AS and an enhanced collaboration with Norway Health Tech
Observe Medical, with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, is launching Sippi® automated digital urine meter in selected markets in Europe. The short-term focus is the acceleration of Sippi® in clinical use in the Nordics, and to further strengthen the presence in Norway, Observe Medical is now entering a collaboration with the medtech focused consultancy company, Yallow Life Science AS, and the not-for-profit cluster, Norway Health Tech, both based in Oslo.
The new collaborations follow Observe Medical’s recent expansion in the Nordics through the acquisition and integration of Sylak AB, that brought a broad portfolio of medtech products and an experienced sales team. In the coming period, the sales operations will be further built up through an expansion of the direct sales team in the Nordics.
Norway Health Tech is a leading Norwegian health cluster focusing on innovation by facilitating collaboration between academia, healthcare and industry, and Observe Medical is already an active member.
Yallow is an Oslo-based medtech focused consultancy firm with specific competency in design and development with a focus on medical devices and connected care, they have a strong clinical network and are also members in Norway Health Tech. From early February Yallow is headquartered at the Healthcare hub at Oslo Science Park.
--Björn Larsson, CEO Observe Medical
“We are excited to enter the enhanced collaboration with Yallow and Norway Health Tech. We will be able to access the competence of the Yallow team, and the strong innovation resources centered within Norway Health Tech. Both of them are situated at Oslo Life Science Park, close to The University of Oslo, the university hospitals and research institutes along with bustling start-up hubs like Aleap, Start-up Lab and The Life Science Cluster. I am positive that this will drive Sippi® clinical use and portfolio sales growth in the Nordics.”
“At Yallow we are of course proud and honored to enter into such an agreement and see great potential in the collaboration with Observe Medical, especially now when moving close to the Norway Health Tech office. We are looking forward to making a difference both for Observe Medical and for the life science sector in Norway”
--Petter Arlehed, CEO Yallow
“Norway Health Tech is excited to welcome Yallow to our facilities at Oslo Science Park and using our strong competence and network to strengthen collaboration with Observe Medical – we look forward to bringing together synergies for the benefit of Norway’s life science sector and ultimately for patients in Norway and worldwide.
--Anita Moe Larsen, Head of Communication, Norway Health Tech
About Observe Medical
Observe Medical develops, markets, and sells innovative hospital products that contribute to increased patient safety and a more efficient care system. The company’s ambition is to drive growth by leveraging its expertise in sales and commercialization of its broad portfolio of medical technology products, mainly in the areas of Urine measurement, Anesthesiology/ICUs, and wound care, in combination with targeted M&A. The company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and its operations are based out of Gothenburg, Sweden. Observe Medical has a direct sales organization in the Nordics and a distributor network internationally. Observe Medical’s product, Sippi®, is the only automated digital urine meter with the possibility for wireless data transfer to hospital patient data management systems and hinders bacterial migration that can lead to urinary infections (Sippcoat®). Sippi® is CE marked and currently being launched with a focus on selected markets and hospitals in the Nordics and in Europe.
About Yallow Life Science
Yallow Life Science is an agency specializing in life science. We are passionate about designing and developing products that make a difference to people, lives, and every day. We combine design driven innovation with deep QA/RA competence. Together with our customers we are improving the future. Yallow is a proud part of Vinn. Vinn is a platform for starting up new and innovative service providers. We’re currently made up of a group of specialist companies and individuals with high-calibre expertise assembled in a creative environment.
About Norway Health Tech
Norway Health Tech has a vision of making Norway the world’s best arena for health innovation. We are a non-for-profit member organization with close to 270 members in our base – representing the full value chain of healthcare. We address all areas of human health – with an eye for technology. We will provide better healthcare solutions for all, through the dissemination of innovative solutions that answer unmet medical needs, cross-sector cooperation, and ensure that our members have the best contacts and relationships of relevant stakeholders in the global ecosystem.
