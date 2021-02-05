Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Trend Expert Carly Stojsic as New Director of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the appointment of industry trend expert Carly Stojsic as the Company’s new Director of Marketing. Reporting directly to Bespoke CEO Danny Pollack, Stojsic will lead, guide and implement all aspects of the Company’s brand-building and product marketing strategies.



For the past 15 years, Stojsic has applied her well-known and seasoned trend expertise to specialty and mass market brands operating within the lifestyle and retail industries. Her acumen in trend forecasting, presentation, unearthing innovative insights, achieving experiential customer engagement, and delivering impactful content marketing and market education, across all categories, has earned her distinction as a much sought after speaker and marketing advisor.

For six years, Stojsic served as Market Editor and Senior Trend Specialist for WGSN, the global authority on consumer and design trends. In 2017, she was invited to present her macro consumer trend forecast, titled “The Builds and Collapses of Dimensions on the Trendscape” at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She has also conducted deep research on topics that have included “Cannabis as a Mega-Category,” new consumer behaviors, style trends, CPG/retail best practices and innovations. She has worked with brands that have included Gucci, Miu Miu (Prada Group), HBC, Joe Fresh, P&G, Starbucks and Walmart, among many others. Her consultative work in the cannabis space has included projects with 48North, Dosist, Calyx Wellness and various retailers, as well as brand management with Khalifa Kush Enterprises (Supreme Cannabis Company). Stojsic is perhaps best known in the industry for her ability to capture and captivate audiences with mind-blowing content.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carly as a key new member of Bespoke Extract’s leadership team,” stated Pollack. “We fully expect that she will successfully leverage her proven expertise in creative marketing and building meaningful brand partnerships with key industry stakeholders to measurably impact market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s brand and our growing line of high quality, hemp-derived CBD formulations.”

Stojsic added, “I’m looking forward to applying my experience and skillset to help establish Bespoke Extracts as one of the CBD industry’s most trusted brands – a brand that I’ve quickly come to learn is truly synonymous with excellence.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com .

