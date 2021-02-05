Burger Consulting Group and Command Alkon to Deliver First Look at Never-Before-Seen Results of Materials & Trucking Automation Survey

The Results of the Survey Will Be Highlighted Through a Joint Webinar

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, and Burger Consulting Group are pleased to co-host a webinar highlighting the changing landscape of automation in the Heavy/Civil space, based on results from Burger Consulting's recent Construction Materials & Trucking Automation Survey. The survey, offered in December of 2020, focused on automation of trucking, plant ticketing, billing, integration, and other functions of the business.



“We’ve recently taken notice of the many new software solutions in the market for trucking, ticketing, and inventory management, how ERP systems are changing to meet the needs of the heavy civil contractor, and the new technologies surrounding equipment management and maintenance,” said Christian Burger, President and Founder of Burger Consulting Group. “Construction players are giving and receiving more project details than ever before; As we get more access to data, workflow processes, and deeper insights into other key elements of the construction world, it’s imperative that supplier collaboration via automation solutions and system integration be implemented to understand what operations are costing on a day-to-day basis. We’re thrilled to share the results of the survey and to discuss how automation is poised to drive future growth.”

The survey asked objective questions about what systems were being used for functions like estimating, job cost, trucking and quote/order management, as well as subjective questions about priority for integration of various systems. Nearly 50 independent contractor/producers responded, representing hundreds of businesses and thousands of plants.

Experienced consultants with Burger Consulting Group and technology specialists from Command Alkon will discuss the results of the survey and how materials suppliers and contractors are managing equipment, automating fuel, estimating and bidding work, and handling integration between their disparate systems.

“Inadequate management of materials and trucking can have major impact on profitability, safety, schedule, and risk” said Dexter Bachelder, Vice President of Contractor Solutions at Command Alkon. “The findings from this survey demonstrates that our industry needs to find new and better ways of collaborating across the heavy material supply chain, we can no longer depend on paper, out of date spreadsheets and manual processes.”

The webinar will take place February 25th at 1:00 PM CST. Registration is now available. Click here to reserve your spot!

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

ABOUT BURGER CONSULTING GROUP

Burger Consulting Group (BCG) is a construction industry thought leader for innovative IT solutions. BCG actively focuses on the alignment of IT solutions with the unique business strategies of our clients. BCG has been serving North America for over 20 years, and has worked for more ENR ranked companies than any other consultancy in the industry. BCG enjoys a reputation of independence and objectivity that stems from having no alignment with any software vendors.

