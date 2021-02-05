Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Shares the Love from Destin Vacations for Valentine’s Day

For every Valentine’s stay booked, Newman-Dailey will donate $14 to Food for Thought to fight food insecurity in South Walton and Destin, Florida

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Fla., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s beaches are recognized among the most romantic places in the world. It is easy to see why love flourishes when couples are immersed in a scenic setting with soft sand under foot and shimmering waters for as far as the eye can see. With a diverse collection of cozy vacation rental homes and condominiums along Florida’s Emerald Coast, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is welcoming beach lovers for a romantic getaway that will share the love with local students. For each Valentine’s stay booked to “Share the Love”, Newman-Dailey will donate $14 to Food for Thought, a local organization helping to fight food insecurity among students in Destin and South Walton.

"We know that a romantic escape to the beach to relax and reconnect ignites love and we wanted to share this love with our local community,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “We have been supporting Food for Thought over the years and the impact they are making with local students by fighting hunger and food insecurity is incredible. Guests can make an even greater impact by donating unopened food items while they are here and we’ll deliver them to Food for Thought. And as an added bonus, it is easy to make it a long weekend since President’s Day is Monday!”

With many scenic settings and secluded spots in state parks and along the shore, the Emerald Coast is an ideal place to get happily lost in love. For active couples, there is a variety of romantic Destin activities to help create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition, Newman-Dailey’s Be Rewarded program includes free movie rentals and discounts to area restaurants and attractions.

A Valentine’s Day getaway is easily enhanced by planning a romantic meal at one of the dozens of award-winning Destin restaurants. For a special experience, SunQuest Cruise’s Solaris yacht features a special Valentine’s Dinner Cruise as well as Valentine’s Day Brunch. Or for couples who want to be pampered, The Salamander Spa offers couples massages as well as romantic dining at the Primrose Restaurant.

Food For Thought is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in Florida, that works to fight the negative impacts of child hunger in the lives of Food Insecure children in grades K-12. Their goal is to support a child’s development and educational experience by bridging the gap between school meals and providing food for weekends, holiday breaks, and summer.

Voted the “Best Vacation Rental Company” along the Emerald Coast by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties offers a vast selection of Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums along the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida. From Gulf-front condominiums at Jade East in Destin to private beach homes in Crystal Beach to luxury condominiums at Sanctuary at Redfish on Highway 30-A in Blue Mountain Beach, Newman-Dailey’s premier vacation rentals provide a comfortable home away from home for a Valentine’s Day beach escape. Use promo code: SPREADLOVE to ensure a donation is made on our behalf to Food for Thought. Learn more at DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Based in Miramar Beach, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier real estate company, offering property management, vacation rental, real estate sales, long term leasing and association management services in Northwest Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. for more than 30 years. Recognized among Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work for in Florida, Newman-Dailey was also voted the “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. Newman-Dailey’s Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more information, call 850.837.1071 or visit online at NewmanDailey.com.

