Element Fleet Management Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Date: March 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.elementfleet.com/investors.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20210303.html Telephone: Click Call Me to be joined to the call within moments, or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator. Canada/USA toll-free: 1-800-319-4610 International: +1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through April 3, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 6195.



Contact: Michael Barrett Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 646-5698 mbarrett@elementcorp.com