Verano Continues Pennsylvania Expansion with Zen Leaf Altoona

/EIN News/ -- Zen Leaf Altoona is Company’s Third Retail Location in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano, a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it will open Zen Leaf Altoona on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Located at 590 W. Plank Road, Altoona, PA 16602, this will be the third Zen Leaf dispensary to open in Pennsylvania.

“It’s a great privilege to continue our expansion of the distinctive Zen Leaf dispensary brand and experience in Pennsylvania with our newest location in Altoona, known for its history, vibrancy and natural beauty,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Adding Altoona to an existing footprint with two operational dispensaries in Harrisburg and York, Pennsylvania is evolving from an emerging market within our national portfolio and becoming more of a core focus for us going forward.”

Zen Leaf Altoona is centrally located in a busy retail corridor, across the street from Orchard Plaza. The new dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products including concentrates, infused products, vaporizers, and flower. Registered medical cannabis cardholders can also order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same day, in-store pick up.

Pennsylvania’s flourishing medical cannabis market is one of the largest in the country and is expected to exceed $700 million in sales in 2021. There are currently over 330,000 registered patients in Pennsylvania, which launched its program in 2018.

Zen Leaf is located at 590 W. Plank Road, Altoona, PA 16602. Business hours are 9am – 8pm Monday through Friday, 10am – 7pm on Saturday and 10am – 6pm on Sunday.

Zen Leaf Altoona is Verano’s 23rd operational dispensary in its national portfolio to begin retail sales of medical or adult-use cannabis.

About Verano: Verano, profitable since inception, is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 12 U.S. States, with active operations in nine, which includes 23 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its six cultivation facilities. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings/

Contacts:

Investors

Verano

Aaron Miles

Head of Investor Relations

aaron@verano.holdings

Media

Verano

David Spreckman

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Retail Marketing

david@verano.holdings

Financial Profiles

Debbie Douglas

ddouglas@finprofiles.com

949-375-3436



