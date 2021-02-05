Choosing A Sober Ride Is The Winning Play This Super Bowl Weekend

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though the usual parties are on hold this year due the pandemic, and most fans will watch this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV at home, MADD Canada is urging anyone who does have to be out on the road to arrange a sober ride if they’ve been consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.



“Impaired driving is not an accident, it’s a choice,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Everyone has the power to prevent the senseless and devastating deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving. If you’re going to be drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, please plan ahead for a sober ride.”

Ms. Hancock and MADD Canada encourage Canadians to follow the safety guidelines of local health authorities with respect to limits on social gatherings. For those who do have to be out on the road this Super Bowl weekend:

Don’t drive impaired;

Don’t ride with a driver who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.



Crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs claim the lives of hundreds of Canadians every year, and injure tens of thousands more. These tragedies can be prevented if everyone makes a sober ride a priority. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, or take public transit. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.