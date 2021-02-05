I-76 Restrictions Cancelled This Weekend in Center City Philadelphia Due to Weather

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound single lane conditions and full closures schedule this weekend on Interstate 76 between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia for median barrier construction have been cancelled due to weather, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The weekend work will be rescheduled.

The cancellation will delay the February 8 completion of the median barrier reconstruction and around-the-clock westbound lane closure — in place since last September 14 — between University Avenue and 30th Street. A new completion date will be announced once the work is rescheduled.

Overnight restrictions on eastbound I-76 will be in place as planned tonight, February 3, and Thursday, February 4, between 30th Street and University Avenue. Eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane each night at 8:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for overhead viaduct repairs.

When eastbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be directed to exit at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

