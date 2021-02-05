PennDOT Stresses Safe Driving Ahead of Super Bowl

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds motorists to practice safe driving behaviors on Super Bowl Sunday as snow, low temperatures and impaired drivers may be a factor.

As Sunday forecasts predict low temperatures and possible snow in the southwest region of the state, drivers are advised to stay in during inclement weather unless it’s necessary to be out. However, anyone planning to travel for the Super Bowl is reminded to slow down your speed and increase the following distance from the vehicle in front of you.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking roadway conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

Another factor for motorists to consider on Sunday is impaired driving. When drinking becomes part of the plan for celebrating the big game, fans are reminded to stay from behind the wheel. Local law enforcement will increase efforts to get impaired drivers off the road and keep innocent lives safe.

Many people will decide not to gather this year to celebrate the Super Bowl. In order to limit the amount of travel on the roads in an effort to remain safe PennDOT advises the following tips:

Prepare your snacks ahead of time so there is no need to leave.

Have plenty of water available, especially if alcohol is present.

Consider making mocktails as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.

Never mix your medications with alcohol.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, last year there were 336 crashes statewide from 6:00 PM on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 AM the following day.

The final component to being safer in the vehicle year-round is to always buckle up. Everyone in the vehicle should wear a seat belt, as they are proven to save lives and are the first defense of safety in the event of a crash.

For more PennDOT information, visit www.PennDot.gov/winter.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #