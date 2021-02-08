The Region of Southern Denmark turns to Visiopharm to improve cancer-diagnostic turn-around times and precision
DENMARK, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiopharm, a leader in AI-based digital pathology, has begun its partnership with the Region of Southern Denmark, to supply the network of four hospitals with digital image scanners. The digital image scanners will help the region provide faster and more efficient diagnosis for their patients. The move sees them become the first region in Denmark to fully digitalise their pathology departments.
Today, pathologists traditionally analyse tissue samples under a microscope and if the tissue is to be evaluated by several pathologists, the sample must be physically transported. Using the slide scanners provided by Visiopharm, pathologists will be able to read and share tissue slides digitally, resulting in a more efficient and effective workflow.
Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm said: “The Region of Southern Denmark embarked on the journey to fully digitise their pathology workflow starting last year. This is a pre-requisite for the use of AI/deep learning tools that have demonstrated the ability to significantly improve both productivity and precision of tissue-based diagnostics.
“We are very excited to be part of the journey Region South have embarked on, towards AI-driven digital precision pathology. It is encouraging to see this kind of visionary leadership showing the way for further improvements in the Danish healthcare system.”
Visiopharm is agnostic to the providers of LIS, PACS, VNA and other types of digital IT infrastructure that underpin the digital workflows at a busy routine diagnostic pathology lab. That allows for a scalable integration of slide scanners and image analysis into the region’s hospitals, and routine diagnostic workflows at the hospital.
Visiopharm® is a world leader in AI-driven Digital Pathology solutions. Visiopharms’ pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry.
AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while their CE-IVD APPs support primary diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, they deliver tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.
Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses and countless users in more than 40 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with further offices in Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.
