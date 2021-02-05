Global 5G Wireless Access (FWA) Market Will Reach USD 42,350 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market in 2019 was approximately USD 510 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 88% and is anticipated to reach around USD 42,350 Million by 2026. Top market players are Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei, United States Cellular Corporation, AT&T Corporation, Nokia Corporation and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware And Services), By Frequency (60 GHz, 39 GHz, 37 GHz, 28 GHz, And 3.5 GHz), By Demography (Rural, Urban, And Semi-Urban), By End-User (Government, Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Application (Broadband Internet, Internet Of Things (IoT), Pay TV, And Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market was estimated at USD 510 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 42,350 Million by 2026. The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88% from 2019 to 2026”.

With the exponential development of fifth-generation (5G) network technology, the leading telecommunication services providers have marched towards offering wireless broadband data communication services. The companies have come up with fixed wireless access (FWA) technology to access ultra-high-speed internet via fixed wireless webs. The wireless broadband technology, like fiber technology, delivers its network services over a fixed geographical position. However, the fixed wireless access (FWA) technology seems to be economical as it eliminates installation and regular maintenance of extremely costly fibers and cables, which is a necessity in wired broadband technology. FWA technology makes it possible to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband services in rural and semi-urban areas across the globe.

Request Your Free Sample Report of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market?

4) What will be the future market of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Rising adoption of IoT-like latest technologies & growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity are driving the global FWA market

IoT is a rapidly expanding technology and is currently adopted by numerous sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT & telecom, and many others. 5G telecom services play a crucial role in supporting IoT owing to its technological advantages over a 4G network such as reliable connection and ultra-high internet speed.

Top Key Players

Some of the key players driving the global 5G Wireless Access (FWA) market are Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei, United States Cellular Corporation, AT&T Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Siklu Communication, Cellular South, Mimosa Networks, Verizon, Samsung Electronics, and Cohere Technologies.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

The considerably growing global smartphone market due to the increased gaming and entertainment trend is fueling the demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Moreover, the extensive networking infrastructure is required to provide coverage for the constantly growing smartphone count across the globe.

Huge initial cost for infrastructure setup likely to hamper the global fixed wireless access (FWA) market

Huge investment for establishing the infrastructure including advanced equipment and technology is one of the key factors impeding the growth of the fixed wireless access (FWA) Market. Also, disharmonizing 5G frequency bands in certain regions is another issue that is retarding the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

The growing smartphone gaming trend is demanding high-speed internet services, which in turn flourishes the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market. Moreover, the extensive networking infrastructure is required to provide coverage for the constantly growing smartphone count worldwide.

Automotive, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, and healthcare-like many sectors have adopted IoT for conducting regular activities. 5G telecom services strongly support IoT owing to its technological advantages over a 4G network such as reliable connection and ultra-high internet speed.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is segmented based on offering, frequency, demography, end-user, application, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into hardware and services. By frequency, the global market is categorized into 60 GHz, 39 GHz, 37 GHz, 28 GHz, and 3.5 GHz. Based on demography, the market is segmented into rural, urban, and semi-urban. The global market, on the basis of end-user, is divided into government, commercial, residential, and industrial. Application-wise, the industry is sectored into broadband internet, internet of things (IoT), Pay TV, and others.

North America attains the leading position owing to the extensive adoption of 5G services

The majority of the renowned telecom service providers in the US have established infrastructure and started offering 5G services, which is a key reason behind the dominance of North America in the fixed wireless access (FWA) market throughout the forecast period. Many residents in the US and Canadian states have adopted the new 5G connectivity services, which is also likely to push the global fixed wireless access (FWA) market across the region.

In June 2019, Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding with SK Telecom and Cisco for 5G smart office businesses. The three tech companies are going to offer a comprehensive set of smart office services. In October 2019, Nokia revealed that it is collaborating with telecommunication services providing company in Baltics and Nordics, Telia Company, to launch its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in Finland.

Browse the full “5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware And Services), By Frequency (60 GHz, 39 GHz, 37 GHz, 28 GHz, And 3.5 GHz), By Demography (Rural, Urban, And Semi-Urban), By End-User (Government, Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Application (Broadband Internet, Internet Of Things (IoT), Pay TV, And Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

The global 5G wireless access (FWA) market is segmented as:

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Offering

Hardware

Services

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Frequency

60 GHz

39 GHz

37 GHz

28 GHz

3.5 GHz

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Demography

Rural

Urban

Semi-Urban

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By End User

Government

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: By Application

Broadband Internet

Internet of Things (IoT)

Pay TV

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

Based on our primary research, the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is projected to grow at a breakneck pace as the market is still emerging and is in the trend globally.

Via information obtained from our primary research, the valuation of the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market exceeds USD 500 million in 2019.

Our primary respondents stated that the major revenue share of the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market in 2019 is captured by North America.

The “commercial” category, according to our experts will be flourishing in the product type segment during the forecast period, as the demand for the category was quite magnificent in 2019.

The “broadband internet” category under the application segment held considerable market share and thus it is projected to grow splendidly throughout the forecast period.

Related Reports:

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95

5G Smart Antenna Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-smart-antenna-market

5G Transport Networks Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-transport-networks-market

5G Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-devices-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com