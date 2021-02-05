Dentist Westlake Hills TX Updates Hygiene Dental Cleaning Checkups Exams X-rays

Newly updated dental and oral healthcare services have been launched by Westlake Dental Arts. These include quality porcelain veneers to improve the appearance of smiles.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, United States, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Hills Dental Arts has launched updated hygienist treatments including dental cleaning, root planing, checkups, and X-rays in the West Lake Hills, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek area of Austin, TX. They strive to provide patients with a unique dental experience that combines dental treatments with a functioning art gallery.

More information can be found at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/

The newly updated treatment range is part of the practice’s commitment to ensuring that patients get the oral health solutions they need in the local area.

A regular tooth cleaning and check up can address and prevent common oral health issues. The practice offers professional oral hygiene assessments for patients, treatment of periodontal and gum disease, as well as monitoring the mouth for any signs of concern.

The hygiene care specialist will use professional tools to remove plaque, tartar and bacteria build-up that patients are generally unable to efficiently clean themselves.

During the appointment, the hygienist can also spot signs of gum disease and will refer patients to a dentist or periodontist if she sees anything that needs further treatment.

Additional details are available at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/preventive-dentistry.html

Westlake Hills Dental Arts has a convenient location at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, and can be reached on +15123280155

When patients journey through the halls at the office, they can experience bold contemporary art. Much of the art is designed by the former clinic owner, Dr Richard Jones.

Now under new ownership with Dr Rebecca Long, the practice has announced key treatment updates to ensure that local patients can maintain their oral health in the most effective way.

One of her specialities is dental veneers. Porcelain veneers are strong, thin layers of ceramic that bond directly to the front of the teeth.

They are a popular treatment option for patients who want to improve the appearance of their smile. In recent years, they have become increasingly popular for their natural look and the simplicity they offer.

Porcelain veneers are designed to help patients restore their smile and cover chips, cracks and discoloration. For those who lack confidence because of their smile, it can provide a seamless solution.

One of the advantages of the treatment is the fact that dental veneers require little enamel removal. Once installed, they can protect against tooth discoloration and help patients to improve their confidence.

A spokesperson for the dental practice states: “When bonded to the teeth, the ultra-thin porcelain veneers are completely natural looking and can be as white as you would like them. They are highly resistant to coffee, tea, wine, or even cigarette stains.”

Full details can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can also find out more at: http://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/dental-veneers-west-lake-hills-austin-tx

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan DeBoer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: +1-512-328-0155

Website: http://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/





Name: Ryan DeBoer Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States Phone: +1-512-328-0155