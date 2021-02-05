Air Filtration Expert Explains New ASHRAE Recommendations for Healthcare Facilities in Free Webinar, February 11

Camfil’s Director of Healthcare, Dave Blackwell, will explain ASHRAE Standard 170-2017 Addendum-a.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join industry-leading air filtration manufacturer Camfil for a free webinar explaining ASHRAE Standard 170-2017 Addendum-a, which was first released in September 2020. Dave Blackwell, Camfil’s Director of Healthcare, will lead the webinar.

Addendum-a, which is publicly accessible here, lists updated air filtration recommendations for healthcare facilities by type. In a recent video, Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager, Kyle Petersen, explains the basics of Addendum-a. To the specifics of what this means for healthcare facilities and hospitals in greater depth, the webinar will take place on Thursday February 11, at 1:00pm Eastern Time (12:00pm Central Time, 10:00am Pacific Time), and run for approximately 45 minutes including discussion time.

Webinar topics will include:

A short summary of ASHRAE-170

The highlights of Addendum-a, including a review of the new table 7.1, detailing pressure relationships, air changes per hour, minimum air filter particle removal efficiencies, along with humidity and temperature requirements.

A review of PE rooms (Protective Environments)

An overview of the Informative Appendix C, which summarizes new filter requirements into four levels of indoor air quality for any facility.

A walkthrough of FGI’s (Facilities Guideline Institutes) implementation guideline, which indicates adoption timelines for the standards by state.

>> Click here to register for Camfil's ASHRAE Standard 170-2017 Addendum-a free webinar.

About Dave Blackwell

As Camfil’s Director of Healthcare in the US, Dave combines an engineering background with in-depth knowledge of electrical and mechanical HVAC systems to optimize air filtration solutions for healthcare facilities. Prior to managing the healthcare segment, Dave was a sales manager at Camfil in the United States’ Southwest region, and before that, worked for a large HVAC and electrical equipment manufacturer, where he focused on energy savings solutions for large facilities. In total, Dave has over a decade of experience in the air filtration and HVAC industry. He is an accomplished speaker on various ASHRAE standards and guidelines, including ASHRAE 52.2 and ASHRAE 170, which are the most important to healthcare facilities that seek to maintain compliance to indoor air quality requirements. Dave is passionate about providing the best, compliant indoor air quality solutions for clients, patients, and visitors in healthcare facilities.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

