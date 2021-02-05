Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation Market Expected To Rise By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

Rise in prevalence of aortic stenosis forms a major driver of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement/implantation market size growth.

The rise in the prevalence of aortic stenosis forms a major driver of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement/implantation market size growth.





DelveInsight’s Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2026 provides the current and forecast market of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and comprises of market trends and key competitors of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation. DelveInsight estimated the market to grow at a steady CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Some of the key highlights from DelveInsight’s Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation Market report:

According to the data by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS)/American College of Cardiology (ACC) TVT Registry, TAVR exceeded all forms of surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) for the first time in 2019.

In November 2020, Boston Scientific Corp . announced the immediate retirement of the entire Lotus Edge transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system.

. announced the immediate retirement of the entire Lotus Edge transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system. In October 2020, Medtronic announced that it will begin a randomized, head-to-head study comparing two transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (ssAS).

announced that it will begin a randomized, head-to-head study comparing two transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (ssAS). In August 2019, Medtronic plc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the indication expansion of the Evolut™ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system for patients with symptomatic severe native aortic stenosis who are at low risk of surgical mortality.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), also known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), is a minimally invasive surgery performed to insert a new valve without removing the damaged one (aortic valve stenosis). Generally, a valve replacement requires an open-heart surgery with a sternotomy, where the chest is surgically opened for the procedure but the TAVR is done through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place. This procedure is suggested for people who have symptomatic severe aortic stenosis at low, intermediate, or high risk for standard valve replacement surgery. It is helpful for patients who have limited options for the repair of their aortic valve.

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement market is driven by the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population, adoption of advanced surgical procedures, and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques. There is increased investment in health care which will help the market to grow further. These are factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation across the world.

Key Competitors mentioned in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation Market Insights report:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abbott

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Bracco SpA

Transcatheter Technologies GmbH

JC Medical, Inc.

NVT AG

Table of Contents

1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Background and Overview 2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Company Profiles



Company Overview Product Portfolio Product description Regulatory Milestones Research and Development Product Development Activities

3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices: Competitive Analysis 4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices: Market Analysis by Procedure Type Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - 7MM (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - US (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - UK (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - Germany (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - Spain (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - Italy (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - France (2018–2026) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Analysis - Japan (2018–2026)

5 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices: Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Barriers

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/ Implantation market landscape and acts as a source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight’s analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .





