StoneCastle Financial Corp. To Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021.

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 1, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results and investment performance and provide its current views on bank-related assets and the community banking market. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer and Julie Muraco, Investor Relations.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2021 through midnight (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 15, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13716278. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
Investor Relations
212-468-5441


Primary Logo

