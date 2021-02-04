Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GPB Capital Investor Claims – Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. Announces the Filing of Dozens of GPB Capital Arbitration Claims on Behalf of Victimized Investors

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., announces they have filed dozens of arbitration claims against financial advisors and brokerage firms on behalf of investors who invested millions of dollars in GPB Capital investments. Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., a nationwide securities arbitration law firm handling GPB Capital cases on a purely contingency fee basis, has been contacted by numerous other GPB Capital investors requesting representation.

The SEC filed an action this morning alleging that GPB Capital perpetrated a long-running and multi-faceted fraudulent scheme, that nearly all of the $1.7 billion raised from GPB Capital investors is still at risk, that GPB Capital’s assets are far below its obligations to the GPB Capital investors, and that GPB Capital engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme by using GPB Capital investor funds to pay distributions back to GPB Capital investors.

The State of New York also filed an action today alleging that GPB Capital defrauded investors and that this fraud by GPB Capital dates back to 2013.

If you are a GPB Capital investor, contact Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., for a free, confidential evaluation of your situation by our team. All of our cases are handled on a purely contingency fee basis.

