Acutus Medical to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that its management team will present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:

Caroline Corner

Westwicke ICR

D: 415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler

M: 619-929-1275

media@acutusmedical.com



