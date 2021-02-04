Recreate The Restaurant Valentine’s Day Experience With Barbecue At Home

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rejoice in love this Valentine’s Day with any four of Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s specialty date night dinner boxes.

Available for purchase at BarbecueAtHome.com, the barbecue retailer and meal subscription service’s limited-time Valentine’s Day themed dinner boxes include restaurant-quality selections of high-quality meats, sides and desserts to give guests the ultimate at home dining experience.

Valentine’s Day shoppers looking to make their celebration of love extra special this year can select from the following date night box options:

Dinner and Bubbly Box - Jumbo chicken breasts, premium pork chops, broccoli casserole, scalloped potatoes and a complimentary bottle of almond sparkling wine for $59.

Date Night Box - Two 12oz hand-trimmed, USDA-inspected ribeye steaks, buffalo chicken dip, scalloped potatoes and a complimentary bottle of almond sparkling wine for $74.99.

Valentine’s Celebration Dinner Box - St. Louis ribs, carefully butchered pork tenderloins, jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, original smoked sausage, creamed spinach, cheesy scalloped potatoes and a complimentary bottle of almond sparkling wine for $99.99.

Cupid’s Valentine’s Celebration Box - Buffalo chicken dip, jumbo chicken wings, St. Louis ribs, hand-cut pork chops, bone-in chicken thighs, jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, original smoked sausage, juicy pork tenderloins, creamed spinach, three cheese mac & cheese, scalloped potatoes and a complimentary bottle of almond sparkling wine for $149.99.

“Make dinner reservations for your own dining room this Valentine’s Day with Barbecue At Home and take comfort in knowing that the finest selection of restaurant-grade proteins, sides and desserts are available for delivery directly to your doorstep,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “All of our offerings must pass our family’s rigorous test of quality, meaning each cut of meat is hand-trimmed by master butchers and is immediately sealed and flash frozen to ensure peak freshness.”

Free delivery is available on all orders of $99 or more and fans putting together their cupid day spread can find a variety of recipes featuring Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s everyday products to enhance their date night festivities.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

