Six Health Information Exchange Organizations Across the U.S. Form New Consortium

DENVER, Colo. and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of national leaders in health information exchange (HIE) announced today their formation of the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI). The vision of this organization is to see individual and population health improve nationwide through robust electronic health data interoperability.

The founding members of the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability include:

CRISP - Maryland, District of Columbia, West Virginia

Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO) - Colorado

CyncHealth - Nebraska and Iowa

Health Current - Arizona

Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE) - Indiana

Manifest MedEx - California

These organizations are all successful nonprofit HIEs with robust technology infrastructure, data stewardship expertise, and far-reaching data networks. They serve as health data utilities for their respective state’s health care providers, health plans, Medicaid agencies, and public health departments. A health data utility is a public-private resource that provides a source of truth for robust clinical and non-clinical data, which can be leveraged by the state and other healthcare system stakeholders to achieve healthier communities.

CSRI is intent on building solutions that deliver vital data to the agencies and organizations that need it most.

“CSRI is well-positioned to leverage economies of scale on projects that have the potential to move the interoperability needle in a big way,” says Morgan Honea, CORHIO CEO. “I am incredibly excited to be a part of this innovative group and look forward to developing and delivering HIT that can help solve significant data problems.”

The mission of CSRI is to strengthen our nation’s data exchange capabilities by:

Developing solutions that providers, health plans, Medicaid programs, and public health departments can use across state lines and federal initiatives; Advancing initiatives that promote robust and scalable health data exchange nationwide; and Delivering insights for federal agencies to inform critical decisions, relieve administrative burden, and accelerate innovation.

CSRI’s nonprofit organizations have stepped up to deliver critical and timely services and data to support the public health departments in COVID-19 response over the last several months, including:

Supporting test ordering and scheduling with state and county clinics

Identifying high-risk patients for outreach leveraging predictive analytics

Tracking and forecasting hospital bed capacity

Developing dashboards that bring together test result, mortality, and hospitalization data

Supporting contact tracing by matching test results with patient contact information

Developing alerts and reports for providers when their patients test positive for COVID-19

About The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability

The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation's largest and most robust nonprofit healthcare data organizations. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect over 80 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to healthcare organizations. The vision of CSRI is to improve individual and population health across the nation through robust health data innovation and interoperability. Learn more at www.theCSRI.org.

