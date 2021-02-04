Strategic Digital Marketing and Customer Acquisition Leader Mike Rosenberg Joins Chief Outsiders

Rosenberg brings direct response, product development, sales leadership and branding experience to SMB and mid-market business clients

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA BEACH, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders – the nation’s pre-eminent collective of Chief Marketing Officers available for immediate and fractional engagements – continues to add to its arsenal of executives. Mike Rosenberg, a seasoned digital marketing and customer acquisition leader with B2B and B2C experience, is the latest addition to the team. Rosenberg is available now to deliver go-to-market insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

A veteran of start-ups and Fortune 500 companies like Procter & Gamble, HJ Heinz, AOL and Bain & Co, Rosenberg brings big company expertise to bear on mid-market growth challenges. Among his notable achievements, Rosenberg led a rebranding effort for NowRx.com where he was Chief Revenue Officer, driving a 127 percent increase in annual revenue; and as SVP, Marketing at Autobytel/Autoweb he increased new and used car lead volume by over 75% via improvements in SEO, SEM, Media Buying and Affiliate operations. Additionally Mike was COO/CRO of Propel Media which his team built into one of the most effective online advertising platforms in the US, leading to revenues of over $100MM in less than 5 years and a public exit in 2015.

“Michael helps B2B and B2C companies drive successful digital transformations and improve and upgrade existing digital efforts,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West team. “He helps drive sales and profitable revenue growth with extensive online advertising, digital marketing, strategy, sales and business development expertise.”

Rosenberg earned his Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

