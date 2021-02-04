Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Signed Exclusive License Agreement With Multimmune GmbH For Natural Killer Cell Platform Therapy Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Alphageneron) signed an Exclusive License Agreement with Multimmune GmbH, of Munich, Germany, (Multimmune) on October 1st, 2020, for its clinical stage autologous Natural Killer (“NK”) cell therapy and companion diagnostic platform, for all fields worldwide.

The autologous NK cell therapy redirects a patient’s NK cells to target a cell membrane form of Heat Shock Protein 70 (Hsp70) which has been discovered to be highly expressed on many cancer cells, but not on healthy cells. NK cells are harvested from the patient’s blood, activated ex vivo with a synthetic Hsp70 peptide and IL-2 and administered back to the patient.

A Phase I clinical trial in twelve (12) patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) completed in Germany showed the autologous NK cell therapy was safe, and had promising signs of efficacy. A Phase IIa (randomized, controlled) clinical trial with fourteen (14) patients with Stage IIIb inoperable NSCLC after radio-chemotherapy completed in Germany has reported five (5) of 7 patients (71%) treated with the NK cell therapy to show promising signs of clinical benefit, including a complete response, and a partial response. Only 2 of 7 patients (28%) in the Control group showed positive clinical responses to radio-chemotherapy alone. A Companion Diagnostic using proprietary monoclonal antibodies was used to select patients with tumors expressing membrane Hsp70.

“We are delighted to have entered this license agreement with Alphageneron, which will advance our NK cell therapy into more extensive clinical trials, and commercialization,” said Graham Pockley, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Multimmune. “The potential for this NK cell therapy to treat a large range of aggressive cancers is a revolutionary breakthrough,” said Robert K. Brooks, JD, Chief Executive Officer of Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the Exclusive License Agreement, Alphageneron is obligated to pay Multimmune a confidential amount in developmental and regulatory milestones, plus post-commercialization royalties. On July 6, 2020, Alphageneron entered into an Exclusive Option to Purchase agreement with Multimmune. On July 7, 2020, Alphageneron and Multimmune signed a Collaboration Agreement to repurpose its NK cell therapy platform for treating SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19).

About Multimmune

Multimmune GmbH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Munich, Germany that has developed a proprietary Hsp70 targeted platform to redirect NK cells to treat cancer. Its Co-Founder, and Co-Sponsor, Gabriele Multhoff PhD, is a Professor at the Technische Universität München.

About Alphageneron

Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies. Alphageneron is developing cancer immunotherapies using autologous NK cells, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cells, allogeneic “off the shelf” NK cells, CAR NK cells, and antibody engagers. The company has a seasoned team of biopharmaceutical executives, scientists and clinicians in the United States.

Contact us at: info@Alphageneron.com

Statements in this message that are not based on historical or current facts, and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Alphageneron believes that expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to the future results, approvals or achievements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and should assume the Company has no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.