Groundbreaking Social Casino GamblersArea Opens Its Doors to Players

/EIN News/ -- Ta'Xbiex, Malta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GamblersArea.com is the freshest platform for exclusive streaming content in the iGaming world. Experience all the fun and excitement of playing in a premium social casino without spending a dime of your hard-earned money.

This online social gambling hub opened its virtual doors to the public in 2020. Ever since then, GamblersArea has partnered with some of the best casinos and software providers.such as TrueLab, GameArt and BGaming. The website features sharp graphics and a user-friendly layout. One of the special perks available to the members of this casino is the opportunity to bet along their favorite streamers such as DeuceAce and PressPlayTTV.



As stated by the company’s COO Martin Edwards:

“Our vision is to create an innovative social casino platform for the live streaming community and players.”

To enjoy the best slots in the market, you can use coins provided to you by the casino. To start your journey on this platform in the right way, the operator ensures players get a generous amount of coins immediately after creating an account. And with a hefty daily boost, you will not have to worry about not having enough balance to spin the reels. Also, each new achievement, new level or rank is celebrated and rewarded with a fresh batch of coins.



The most valuable ‘currency’ on the GamblersArea website are Diamonds. Just like coins, they can be earned but most importantly, they can be used to buy items available in the Shop, as entry tickets to giveaways, and swapped for coins. Frequent players will be appreciated for their loyalty and rewarded accordingly.



However, those who feel like betting with real cash can access reliable online casino bonus offers vetted by the GamblersArea platform. Through their long standing network of casinos, the site has established attractive offers for players. Users of the GamblersArea will enjoy access to hefty deals such as 100% match bonuses and free spins on their first deposit.



Those who want to keep up with the latest news in the iGaming sphere can find everything they might need in the ReelNews section. New slots, the biggest wins of the week, live streamers highlights, interviews with the leading figures in the industry as well as gaming rules and regulations, it’s all there.



Given the growing popularity of Live Games such as Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming, the operator is putting a special focus on this industry branch. Providing their members with all the important information, readers can find out all about the trends and innovations happening in this part of the gaming market.







