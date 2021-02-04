Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RADA Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

RADA’s investor conference call to start at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-723-3164 at 10:00 am Eastern Time
Israel: 03-918-0609 at 5:00 pm Israel Time
International: +972-3-918-0609   
     

A live webcast of the conference call will be available. Please register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the call at RADA’s website: https://www.rada.com/investors following which, a link to the live webcast will be sent to you.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA’s website 48 hours after the call.

About RADA        

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

   
Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-765-386-200        
mrkt@rada.com ﻿
www.rada.com 		Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com 

 


