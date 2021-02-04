mdf commerce announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Vanasse as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

These management team adjustments strengthen the company’s leadership as it implements the 5-year strategic plan for mdf commerce

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer at mdf commerce. Deborah joined the company last November as Strategic Advisor before taking up her current role as Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2021. As well, Nicolas Vanasse will be appointed as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Nicolas will be succeeding Hélène Hallak, Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer, who has decided to take up new challenges after 14 years with the company. Hélène and Nicolas will be working together to ensure a smooth transition until her departure on February 19, 2021. We thank Hélène for her immense contribution to the company over the years.



Deborah was previously a partner at PwC Canada as well as Vice-President Finance and Financial Reporting of Fiera Capital Corporation. Her extensive corporate finance, strategy and global financial management experience will be a key asset as mdf commerce continues to focus on accelerating SaaS revenue growth.

Nicolas has 20 years of business experience in the technology, manufacturer and energy sectors. His legal and management expertise combined with his experience in analyzing, structuring, negotiating and closing sophisticated commercial and corporate transactions will help facilitate mdf commerce M&A strategies.

“I can’t stress enough how proud I am to be able to count of the breadth of experience and expertise Nicolas and Deborah are bringing to mdf commerce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “I am confident we have the best possible management team in place to pursue our ambitious growth plans.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

