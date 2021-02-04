Talage Plans for Growth with Expansion of Engineering Team

New technology talent ensures ongoing rapidity of product development and integrations

RENO, Nev., Feb. 04, 2021 -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce a significant investment in expansion of the company's engineering team.



Led by CTO Brian Pullin, Talage recently added Scott Fritzinger as Principal Software Engineer, Roger Keller as Senior Software Engineer, and Natalie Arnold, Johnny Belcher, Krishna Patel, Raja Singh, and Ryan Young as Engineers. These new team members bring specific recent expertise with secure embedded devices, front-end and back-end development using Node.js, full stack SaaS development, and mobile app development.

“With a significant number of carrier integrations and agency implementations in the pipeline, these team additions are part of an aggressive growth plan,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "It is important to us to keep all areas of the company moving forward, if engineering falls behind, the product or the customer experience could suffer. This is Talage keeping our eye on the proverbial ball.”

Talage’s flagship solution, Wheelhouse, gives small business owners the ability to buy property and casualty (P&C) coverages easier online, while also boosting agent and carrier profitability by streamlining the small business insurance purchasing experience. Using Wheelhouse, carriers and other financial institutions have the ability to quickly equip appointed agencies with online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools which support agency automation and growth in the small business segment.

“Talage is a fast-paced, dynamic work environment with new challenges every day,” said Pullin. “Our technology team is full of creative people who come up with great solutions. With the expansion of the team, we have greatly increased the capabilities of Talage’s software platform, increasing the number of insurer integrations, and improving the flexibility of the software. In addition, the deployment of the system has moved to a scalable and geographically redundant deployment in the cloud.”

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .

