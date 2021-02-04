Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Reach Value of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8% | Global Analysis, Industry Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

Key Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, SugarCRM Inc., Infor, Inc., Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%, over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare CRM market revenue is expected to increase substantially in the near future due to rising demand to improve patient experience and increasing demand for more effective marketing campaign solutions in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare services in developed as well as developing countries is another factor expected to continue to support growth of the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period.

However, complexities associated with the development of CRM systems is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global healthcare CRM market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

In January 2020, Influence Health, Inc. was acquired by Healthgrades Operating Company Inc. The deal will improve Healthgrades' capability to provide the widest range of digital innovations to customers of its collective deployed health system, covering over 1,500 hospitals, by enhancing Healthgrades' services of web applications, listings, and brand management. The deal is also expected to strengthen Healthgrades' presence as the leading supplier of CRM in the healthcare industry and improve the company’s capability to build robust online services that can be seamlessly incorporated into the Healthgrades' CRM system.

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, and can be attributed to increasing adoption due to ability of healthcare CRM as a service providing greater functionality, flexibility, and safety to enterprises.

Benefits of deploying on-premises CRM applications such as systematic controls across all systems and processes are driving increasing deployment of on-premises solutions, which in turn is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the on-premises segment.

During the forecast period, the analytical CRM segment is expected to witness robust growth owing to advantages of analytical CRM including higher lead conversation rates, more efficient consumer research while initiating a campaign, highly accurate financial estimates and planning, and improved customer support by efficient and precise addressing of issues.

The report module segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth and this can be attributed to advantages of healthcare CRM resulting in high deployment an use in the healthcare industry.

Due to increasing government support for healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes and patient management solutions and deliver high-quality treatment to patients and patient families, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare CRM market based on component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Analytical CRM Operational CRM Collaborative CRM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Patient Management Report Module Communication Module Task Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



